Hong Kong share index little changed ahead of China March economic data

April 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday as investors sought cues for direction ahead of China’s March economic data.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.3 percent, to 20,266.05, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.2 percent, to 8,647.33 points.

Over the next week, China will release some key economic data for March, which will be closely monitored by investors to assess the country’s economic health.

Most sectors in Hong Kong, including IT and utilities were firm, but financial and property shares weakened.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp tumbled 11.6 percent as trading resumed for the first time since the U.S. Commerce Department imposed export restrictions on the firm last month for allegedly violating sanctions against Iran. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)