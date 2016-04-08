FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong benchmark index up before China March data begins
April 8, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong benchmark index up before China March data begins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended slightly higher on Friday as investors searched for cues on direction ahead of China’s March economic data.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent, to 20,370.40, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.7 percent, to 8,704.81 points.

For the week, the Hang Seng shed 0.6 percent while the HSCE fell 1.6 percent.

Over the next week, China will release key economic data for March, which will be closely monitored by investors to assess the country’s economic health.

On Friday in Hong Kong, the energy sector strengthened 0.95 percent and property & construction by 0.84 percent.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
