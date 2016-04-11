FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares edge up, supported by China policy view
April 11, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares edge up, supported by China policy view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks edged up on Monday, aided by a bullish mainland market after China’s March inflation came in lower than forecast and fanned optimism Beijing will keep monetary policy loose.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to 20,440.81, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent, to 8,807.06 points.

China’s annual March consumer price figure came out surprisingly unchanged from the previous month at 2.3 percent, while wholesale prices remained stubbornly in deflation, down 4.3 percent, although the pace of decline eased.

Most sectors rose in Hong Kong, with energy and raw material shares among the biggest gainers.

Shares of Prada SpA slumped 7.8 percent to 5-week lows as weak China sales hit profit. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

