Hong Kong shares rise, taking cues from regional markets
April 12, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares rise, taking cues from regional markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished firmer on Tuesday, taking their cue from some buoyant markets in the region while shrugging off weakness in mainland China’s markets.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.3 percent, to 20,504.44, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4 percent, to 8,841.86 points.

Hong Kong shares drew some inspiration from bullish stocks in Japan, where main indexes rose more than 1 percent.

All main sectors in Hong Kong, with the exception of information technology stocks, ended the session in positive territory. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

