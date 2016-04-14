FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares hit 3-month high as trade data raises China GDP hopes
April 14, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares hit 3-month high as trade data raises China GDP hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares climbed to three-month closing highs on Thursday, tracking global markets, as China’s upbeat March trade data lifted hopes for the country’s first-quarter GDP figures to be released on Friday.

The Hang Seng index added 0.9 percent, to 21,337.81 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 percent, to 9,237.90.

“We believe the recent trade, car sales and electricity consumption data (in China) point to a potential upside surprise to March data,” Morgan Stanley wrote.

“In the near term, we continue to expect a cyclical improvement as past stimulus measures are still filtering through to the economy,” it said.

Most sectors rose on Thursday, but resources and energy shares fell as investors took profit following Wednesday’s jump. (Reported by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

