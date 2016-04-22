Hong Kong stocks fall after Wall Street weakness

April 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Friday after Wall Street suffered its first loss in four sessions amid disappointing earnings from U.S. blue chip companies.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.7 percent, to 21,467.04, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 percent, to 9,120.91 points.

For the week, Hang Seng was up 0.7 percent and HSCI shed 1 percent.

The premium that China-listed shares have over their Hong Kong-traded counterparts has been shrinking over the past three months, with an index tracking the difference falling to a near six-month low on Thursday.

The index ended Friday slightly up, at 130.95, meaning mainland shares trade at a 31 percent premium to their Hong Kong peers. That compares with a peak of nearly 150 on Jan. 21. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)