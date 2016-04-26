Hong Kong shares edge up ahead of U.S., Japan policy meetings

April 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were up slightly on Tuesday, as investors braced for central bank policy meetings in the United States and Japan this week.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent, to 21,407.27, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent, to 9,016.12 points.

Global investors are cautious about buying riskier assets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting starting later on Tuesday.

The Bank of Japan will make its policy announcement on Thursday.

Shares of Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd lost 5.7 percent, following a Hong Kong regulator’s ruling that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd breached takeover rules when buying a company, formerly known as CITIC 21CN.