Hong Kong shares slip as global growth worries return
May 5, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares slip as global growth worries return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares tracked U.S. markets lower on Thursday, with the benchmark index falling for the fourth day in a row as worries about global economic growth resurfaced.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 percent, to 20,449.82, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 percent, to 8,626.73 points.

Sentiment was soured by overnight weakness on Wall Street, where major share indexes declined in the wake of weak job and worker productivity data.

Most sectors fell, with industrial and property shares among the biggest decliners. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
