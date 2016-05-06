Hong Kong shares fall again, have worst week since mid-February

May 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell for the fifth day in a row on Friday, posting their biggest weekly loss in nearly three months, as the market’s rebound since mid-February unravelled amid resurfacing worries about global growth.

Sentiment was also hit by a tumble in mainland shares, as further corrections in China’s commodities market helped drive the biggest one-day fall for main indexes in more than two months.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.7 percent, to 20,109.87, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.8 percent, to 8,471.70 points.

For the week, the Hang Seng slumped 4.5 percent, its biggest loss since the week ended Feb. 12. The HSCE tumbled 5.2 percent.

Stocks fell across the board with energy and consumer shares leading the decline. (Reported by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)