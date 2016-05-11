FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end lower on China economy doubts
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hong Kong Market Report
May 11, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares end lower on China economy doubts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 - Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday as investors waited for more clues on whether a recent pick-up in China’s economy was just a seasonal blip or something more sustainable.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.9 percent, to 20,055.29 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent to 8,443.67.

Most sectors fell, but consumer and materials shares rose over 1 percent.

Strong March data had raised hopes that China’s economy was bottoming out from a prolonged slump -- possibly allowing the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to be more cautious about additional policy easing this year. But mixed April data so far, weak factory surveys and surging debt levels have fueled doubts about whether the recovery has legs. (Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.