Hong Kong shares fall after Wall Street's stumble

May 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index fell to a 10-week closing low on Thursday, following a dismal day on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng index declined 0.7 percent, to 19,915.46, the lowest closing since March 1. The China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent, to 8,413.72 points.

Shares of online game developer Boyaa Interactive International Ltd slumped to a record low after the company said its chairman is being investigated by judicial authorities in China.

Shares of Macau gambling stocks fell with MGM China leading the slide after the government of Macau said it would tighten regulations for junket operators.

The energy sector was the only main one ending with a gain. (Reported by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)