FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares fall after Wall Street's stumble
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares fall after Wall Street's stumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index fell to a 10-week closing low on Thursday, following a dismal day on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng index declined 0.7 percent, to 19,915.46, the lowest closing since March 1. The China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent, to 8,413.72 points.

Shares of online game developer Boyaa Interactive International Ltd slumped to a record low after the company said its chairman is being investigated by judicial authorities in China.

Shares of Macau gambling stocks fell with MGM China leading the slide after the government of Macau said it would tighten regulations for junket operators.

The energy sector was the only main one ending with a gain. (Reported by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.