May 17, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares rise on Wall Street's gain, higher oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Tuesday, encouraged by upbeat U.S. and Asian markets as well as by higher oil prices.

The Hang Seng index closed up 1.2 percent at 20,118.80, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index closed up 1.4 percent at 8,425.78.

Investors took cues from sharp gains on Wall Street on Monday, which was partly fuelled by a jump in Apple shares.

Energy shares jumped after oil prices hit six-month highs as the market focused on supply disruptions. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

