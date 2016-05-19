FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares slip as investors fear a U.S. rate hike is coming
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares slip as investors fear a U.S. rate hike is coming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed at the lowest level in 2-1/2 months on Thursday, joining most Asian markets in sliding on the growing possibility of another U.S. rate hike soon.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.7 percent, to 19,694.33, the lowest close since March 1. The China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 8,243.20 points.

Investors, already worried about China’s economic health, became more cautious as minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting showed central bank officials felt the U.S. economy could be ready for that in June.

The prospects of further U.S. monetary tightening “would certainly exert pressure on the stock market”, said Alex Fan, strategist at GF Holdings (Hong Kong) Corp.

Almost all main sectors fell, with energy shares leading the decline. (Reported by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

