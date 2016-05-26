Hong Kong shares little changed, Fed hike worries curb risk appetite

HONG KONG, May 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks were little changed on Thursday following sharp gains the previous session, with renewed concerns about a possible near-term U.S. interest rate hike curbing risk appetite.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 percent, to 20,397.11, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.1 percent, to 8,526.19 points.

Most sectors rose, with energy shares leading the gains as Brent crude oil prices rose above $50 a barrel for the first time in nearly seven months.