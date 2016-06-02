FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a year
Hong Kong shares close up slightly as investors remain cautious
June 2, 2016 / 8:10 AM / in a year

Hong Kong shares close up slightly as investors remain cautious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose slightly on Thursday, as investors continued to worry about China's economic health and the impact of a looming U.S. interest rate hike.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent, to 20,859.22, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent, to 8,756.38 points.

Most sectors rose, but IT shares fell more than 1 percent.

Shares of Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd fell as much as 6 percent at one point, touching three-month lows, after the restaurant chain operator warned of a drop in annual profit. The stock recouped losses and ended the session flat.

Shares of Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd fell to 4-1/2-year lows in heavy trading, after Google Inc's up to $221 million share sell-off.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

