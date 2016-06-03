FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares rise to 1-mth high but investors wary of event risks
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares rise to 1-mth high but investors wary of event risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 - Hong Kong shares rose to one-month highs on Friday to cap a third straight week of gains, but trading remained thin, reflecting investor caution of a possible U.S. rate hike later this month.

Worries about the health of the Chinese economy and Britain’s referendum on June 23 on whether it should remain in the European Union are also tempering risk appetite.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to 20,947.24, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent, to 8,809.81 points.

For the week, Hang Seng was up 1.8 percent.

Most shares rose on Friday, with the utility sector leading the gains.

Shares of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd rose 3 percent, on news that the bank has agreed to sell its insurance business to China’s Thaihot Group Co Ltd for $1.4 billion in the city’s most expensive insurance deal ever.

Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.