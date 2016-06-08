FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares flat ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were little changed on Wednesday and trading was tepid ahead of the Dragon Boat festival holiday.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent, to 21,297.88, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent, to 9,027.82 points.

Most sectors, including IT and property fell, but energy shares were firm.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.6 billion shares.

Shares of Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants fell 10 pct to an all-time low, after the company unveiled plans for a rights issue to fund the purchase of a stake in an e-commerce platform. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

