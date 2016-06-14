FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares fall, anxious over Fed meeting, Brexit vote
#Hong Kong Market Report
June 14, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares fall, anxious over Fed meeting, Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 - Hong Kong shares fell on Tuesday, with market sentiment curbed by worries about China's economy and uncertainty around this week's Federal Reserve meeting and next week's British referendum on whether to leave the European Union.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent to 20,387.53 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent to 8,583.09.

Global investors are increasingly concerned about a potential Brexit after recent polling showed a swing in favour of exiting the EU. The referendum is on June 23.

All main sectors fell on Tuesday, with utility and resources shares leading the decline. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
