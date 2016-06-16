Hong Kong shares fall 2 pct as Brexit worries intensify

June 16 - Hong Kong shares slumped more than 2 percent on Thursday as fears of a possible British exit from the European Union outweighed relief after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a more cautious note on interest rates.

The Hang Seng index fell 2.1 percent to 20,038.42 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.3 percent to 8,409.81 points.

Nearly all main indexes fell, with energy and IT shares leading the decline.

Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd fell 2 percent, with investors unimpressed by news that China's biggest social network and online entertainment company is making another big push into the lucrative gaming industry.

Tencent is nearing a deal to buy a majority stake in Finnish games maker Supercell Oy, a person familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)