Hong Kong stocks rebound but post weekly losses
June 17, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong stocks rebound but post weekly losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Friday, in line with gains in Asian markets as investor jitters reduced after the killing of a British lawmaker was seen turning sentiment against Brexit.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.7 percent, to 20,169.98, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.9 percent, to 8,485.87 points.

But for the week, the Hang Seng fell 4.1 percent and the HSCE 3.9 percent.

Campaigning for Thursday’s referendum on whether Britain should stay in the European Union, which overshadowed this week’s U.S. and Japanese central bank meetings, was temporarily halted after a member of parliament, Jo Cox, was shot and killed.

The murder of the pro-EU lawmaker was seen swaying sentiment toward the “Remain” camp in next week’s vote.

Anxiety over Brexit has prompted investors to seek safe haven assets.

All main sectors in Hong Kong rose on Friday, with financial shares leading the gains.

Shares of Stella International Holdings tumbled 16 percent to more than 2-year lows after the footwear maker warned on Thursday of a significant drop in first-half profit.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk

