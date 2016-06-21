FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares track Asian markets higher as Brexit fears ease
June 21, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares track Asian markets higher as Brexit fears ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Tuesday, as investor sentiment in global equity markets continued to improve on growing expectations that British voters will opt to remain in the European Union in this week's referendum.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent, to 20,668.44, while the China Enterprises Index also gained 0.8 percent, to 8,704.40 points.

Global stock markets rallied after two opinion polls showed the "Remain" camp had recovered some ground, reversing a recent rise in support for pulling out. But a third poll found those wanting to leave were slightly ahead.

Most sectors in Hong Kong rose, with energy and IT shares leading the gains. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
