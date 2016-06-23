FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hong Kong shares rise for 5th day ahead of Brexit vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares rise for 5th day ahead of Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose for their fifth straight day on Thursday, reflecting growing optimism that Britain will vote to stay in the European Union.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to 20,868.34, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent, to 8,785.07 points.

But trading remains thin as investors took to the sidelines awaiting Thursday's referendum. Results will begin emerging early on Friday morning in Asia, with most expected between 0100 and 0300 GMT.

Besides roiling global financial markets, some analysts believe a Brexit could tip Britain, Europe and possibly the global economy into recession.

Gains in financial and service sectors offset losses in energy and IT shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.