June 28, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong stocks fall for 3th day on Brexit fallout fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell for the third session in a row on Tuesday as investors worried about the global financial and economic fallout from Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent to 20,172.46 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent to 8,536.16.

The shock from Britain’s decision on Thursday continues to reverberate across global markets, with Wall Street seeing its worst two-day drop in about 10 months.

Most sectors in Hong Kong fell.

The financial sector was weak, dragged lower by HSBC. Europe’s biggest bank fell 0.8 percent as analysts downgraded earnings forecasts for the sector.

Hong Kong-listed shares of China Vanke Co Ltd fell 1.9 percent to a four-month low, after the developer said newly unveiled plans by its largest shareholder to oust its board were threatening the health of the company. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

