FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hong Kong shares break 3-day losing streak on global rebound
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hong Kong Market Report
June 29, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares break 3-day losing streak on global rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks tracked global markets higher on Wednesday, breaking a three-day losing streak, as panic triggered by the Brexit vote slowly eased.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.3 percent, to 20,436.12 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4 percent to 8,571.44.

Market sentiment was bolstered by rebounds in Europe and on Wall Street as investors start bargain hunting in the wake of heavy selling after Britain's vote to leave the European Union late last week.

Nearly all sectors rose, with IT and energy shares leading the gain.

But the Hong Kong-listed shares of China Vanke fell 2.1 percent to 1-1/2 year lows as a power struggle between the developer's management and major shareholders continued to dent investor confidence. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.