FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hong Kong shares fall on weak yuan, Brexit fallout fears
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 8, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares fall on weak yuan, Brexit fallout fears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, tracking losses in Shanghai shares, on fears of further weakness in the yuan and worries that Britain's decision to leave the European Union could destabilise one of China's biggest export markets.

The yuan has skidded to 5-1/2 year lows and slipped again against the dollar on Friday, fueling worries of a surge in capital outflows from China in coming months that could complicate the government's efforts to stabilise the economy.

The blue-chip Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 percent to 20,564.17 points, while the China Enterprises index lost 0.8 percent to 8,534.79.

For the week, the benchmark blue-chip index ended the week down 1.1 percent, while the Chinese companies index slid 2.0 percent, ending two straight weeks of rallies.

Footwear retailer Belle led the slide in the main index, falling 2.3 percent. Coal miner China Shenhua and property developer Henderson Land aided the drop, declining more than 2 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.