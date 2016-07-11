FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares end higher on strong U.S. jobs data
July 11, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares end higher on strong U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished higher on Monday after a strong U.S. labour report buoyed global stocks and muted China inflation data boosted expectations for further economic stimulus in the mainland.

In the U.S., employers added a seasonally adjusted 287,000 jobs in June a Friday report showed, much stronger-than-expected and easing fears about a major slowdown in the U.S. economy.

China's annual inflation rate in June was 1.9 percent, the lowest level since January, according to figures released over the weekend.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.5 percent, to 20,880.50, while the China Enterprises Index gained 2.0 percent, to 8,703.00 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.1 billion shares. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes)

