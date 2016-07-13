Hong Kong shares close up as weak China trade data adds to stimulus hopes

July 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected China trade data reinforced investors' expectations that Beijing will roll out more stimulus in coming months.

Financials and banks outperformed, accounting for around half of the Hang Seng's gain.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent to 21,322.37 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent to 8,909.06.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.9 billion shares.

June trade data showed Chinese exports fell 4.8 percent from a year earlier, worse than the 4.1 percent decline analysts had expected. Imports also fell more than expected. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)