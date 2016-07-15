FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares rise, have their best week in 15 months
July 15, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares rise, have their best week in 15 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, helped by dovish signals from Federal Reserve and steady China growth data, making this week their best one in 15 months.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent, to 21,659.25, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4 percent, to 9,049.66 points.

For the week the Hang Seng was up 5.3 percent, its best weekly performance since April 2015, as Hong Kong equities joined in a global rally driven by positive data from major economies and hopes for an interest rate cut from the Bank of England.

The HSCE was up 6.0 percent for the week.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.8 billion shares. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

