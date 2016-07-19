FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Profit taking sends Hong Kong shares lower
#Financials
July 19, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Profit taking sends Hong Kong shares lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Tuesday as investors took profits following sharp gains over the past two weeks.

Analysts said global signals were supportive for Hong Kong equities but that investors were likely taking profits after the Hang Seng posted its best week in over a year last week.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent to 21,673.20 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.1 percent to 8,988.79.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.3 billion shares.

Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
