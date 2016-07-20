FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hong Kong shares close up on stimulus optimism
July 20, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares close up on stimulus optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished firmer on Wednesday, as investors eyeing dovish signals from central banks in recent weeks continued to bid up stocks.

Analysts say the Hang Seng has benefited from recent dovish language from the Bank of England and other central banks and is poised to challenge 22,000 points in the coming days and weeks.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.0 percent, to 21,882.48, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4 percent, to 9,023.11 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.5 billion shares.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
