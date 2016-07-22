Hong Kong shares join others in Asia, follow Wall Street down

July 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished down on Friday as Asian shares slid after weak corporate earnings halted Wall Street's record run.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent, to 21,964.27, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent, to 9,031.93 points.

For the week, the Hang Seng was up 1.4 percent and the HSCE down 0.2 percent.

On Friday, total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.2 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)