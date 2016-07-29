FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares end lower as BOJ disappointment sweeps Asia
July 29, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares end lower as BOJ disappointment sweeps Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended down more than 1 percent on Friday, pressured by a selloff across much of Asia as fresh policy easing by the Bank of Japan failed to meet market expectations for bolder action.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.3 percent to 21,891.37 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 percent to 8,958.97 points.

For the week the Hang Seng was down 0.3 percent, while the HSCE was down 0.8 percent.

Despite those losses, the Hang Seng still gained 5.3 percent for the month and the HSCE 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
