FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hong Kong shares rise on reduced chance for a U.S. rate hike soon
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares rise on reduced chance for a U.S. rate hike soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks followed Asian markets higher, after disappointing U.S. economic growth data reduced expectations of imminent rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent, to 22,129.14, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.9 percent, to 9,129.20 points.

Gains in Hong Kong were in line with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which rose over 1 percent, hitting its highest level in about a year.

U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 1.2 percent annual rate in the April-June period, less than a half of a 2.6 percent growth rate economists had predicted. That reduced expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates in the next few months.

Most sectors rose, with resources and telecom shares leading the gains. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.