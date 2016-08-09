FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hong Kong shares end little changed, take breather after hitting 8-mth highs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares end little changed, take breather after hitting 8-mth highs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended little changed on Tuesday, taking a breather after hitting eight-month in highs the previous session, as falls in IT and utility stocks offset gains in energy and property plays.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent to 22,465.61 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent to 9,301.17 points.

Markets were unfazed by data showing that China's consumer price inflation eased to a six-month low, even as a long decline in producer prices continued to moderate, easing strains on some companies' balance sheets, particularly in heavy industries.

IT shares fell 0.4 percent and utility stocks 0.2 percent, offsetting gains in energy and property plays.

Energy shares rose 0.6 percent, while property shares advanced 0.5 percent.

Developer China Evergrande Group rose 0.9 percent, extending gains to the fourth straight day. The stock hit a three-month high after the company said it had bought a stake in rival Vanke and raised its stake in goods trading company Langfang Development Co Ltd to 15 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.