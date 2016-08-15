Hong Kong shares end at new 9-month high

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished at a fresh nine-month high on Monday, as depressed global interest rates pushed some stock investors to hunt for yields in emerging markets.

Sentiment was also buoyed by buoyant China stocks, which jumped to seven-month highs on optimism that Beijing will roll out more policy easing measures to prop up the flagging economy.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.7 percent, to 22,932.51, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.6 percent, to 9,708.89 points.

Most sectors rose, with financial and IT stocks leading the gains.

Vanke shares maintained strong upward momentum, rising to a seven-month closing high.

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc jumped 3.6 percent to an all-time high, as the miniature technology components maker is being included as a constituent of the Hang Seng index. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)