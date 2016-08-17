FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares slip after approval of Shenzhen-Hong Kong connector
August 17, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares slip after approval of Shenzhen-Hong Kong connector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slipped on Wednesday, as some investors took profits and shrugged off China's approval of a long-anticipated link to allow stock trading between Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent, to 22,799.78, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 9,641.76 points.

Analysts said investors had fully expected the approval of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen connector scheme.

"Still four months to go before the show kicks off. Overall, we hold a positive outlook on the Hong Kong market as a whole," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

