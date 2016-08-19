FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close lower, but get a 3rd straight weekly gain
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
#Financials
August 19, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares close lower, but get a 3rd straight weekly gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished lower on Friday as investors are cautious about the coming central bank chiefs' meeting in Wyoming.

Investors will be looking for clues about a U.S. rate hike at an annual meeting of central bank governors in Jackson Hole next week.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 percent, to 22,937.22, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent, to 9,606.17 points.

For the week, HSI was up 0.7 percent, a third straight weekly gain, while HSCE gained 0.5 percent.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is introducing its new Volatility Control Mechanism (VCM), which would prevent extreme fluctuations and price volatility arising from trading incidents. The new mechanism will come into effect on Monday.

Analysts in Hong Kong expect the new VCM will only have very limited impact on the overall market. And they welcome the approval of a long-anticipated Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect scheme and hope to see fund flows from mainland due to cheap valuations of shares listed on the Hong Kong market. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
