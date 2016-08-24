FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hong Kong shares suffer biggest fall in 3 weeks
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares suffer biggest fall in 3 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest one-day decline in three weeks on Wednesday, as Asian markets fell on profit-taking after strong U.S. housing data overnight was seen as increasing the chances of an interest rate hike in coming months.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.8 percent, to 22,820.78, while the China Enterprises Index also lost 0.8 percent, to 9,507.09 points.

The market hit nine-month highs last week as yield-seeking investors ploughed money into relatively cheap Hong Kong shares, but the rally is taking a pause this week as investors await a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Friday, hoping for more clues on policy.

Nearly all sectors fell, with financials and property stocks leading the decline. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.