Hong Kong shares rise ahead of Yellen speech, but flat for week
August 26, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares rise ahead of Yellen speech, but flat for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday but were flat for the week, reflecting investor caution ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Yellen will speak at the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later in the global day. Investors await clues on U.S. monetary policies.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to 22,909.54, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 percent, to 9,550.04 points.

For the week, the market was roughly flat.

Most sectors in Hong Kong rose, led by energy and tech stocks (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
