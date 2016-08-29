FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hong Kong shares fall on firmer U.S. rate hike views
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 29, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares fall on firmer U.S. rate hike views

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated an interest rate increase remains on the cards for this year.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 percent, to 22,821.34, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 9,497.82 points.

Yellen's relatively upbeat tone in a speech on Friday at the Fed's annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, weighed on Hong Kong stocks, which are more vulnerable to global money flows.

The Fed chief said the case for a rate increase had strengthened in recent months, with a lot of new jobs being created, while economic growth looked likely to continue at a moderate pace.

All major sectors, expect for IT, lost ground, with consumer services stocks leading the decline, falling 1.5 percent.

Bucking the trend, Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd's shares in Hong Kong rose 2.5 percent after it predicted an up to 91 percent profit increase in the first nine months of the year, as government policies drive green car sales. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.