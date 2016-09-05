FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares gains on further capital inflows from China
September 5, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong shares gains on further capital inflows from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares climbed more than 1 percent on Monday, booking the best day in nearly two months, supported by continuous fresh capital inflows from mainland China.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.7 percent to 23,649.55 points, its biggest percentage gain since July 12, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.5 percent to 9,830.57.

The market's robust upward momentum has been fuelled by a flood of money from the mainland, where investors are actively hunting for better yields and also seeking to front-run a cross-border investment link between Shenzhen and Hong Kong that is expected to be launched in November.

Financial shares listed on the Hong Kong market were among the biggest beneficiaries, with the subindex rising 1.5 percent on Monday.

The technology sector was another top gainer on Monday with the subindex rising 3.4 percent. Tencent Holdings advanced 4.2 percent.

Reporting By Winni Zhou and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
