CORRECTED-Hong Kong stocks end up on bargain hunting
#Corrections News
September 15, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Hong Kong stocks end up on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats corrected story to attach to alert, corrected percentages and point figure in paragraph 3)

HONG KONG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended modestly higher on Thursday as investors hunted for bargains after sharp losses earlier this week.

Casino stocks and financials outperformed, though trading was light due to a holiday in mainland China and ahead of a three-day weekend in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng index ended 0.6 percent higher at 23,335.59 points, with a sub-index of financial stocks up 1 percent.

But the HSI ended down 3.2 percent on the week as fears of a U.S. interest rate hike in coming months roiled global markets.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index rose 0.6 percent to 9,595.73, but fell 4.6 percent on the week.

The city's financial markets will be closed on Friday for the mid-Autumn Festival. Trading resumes on Monday. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

