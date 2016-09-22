FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong follows Asian markets higher after Fed leaves rates unchanged
September 22, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong follows Asian markets higher after Fed leaves rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's less comments and decision to keep interest rates unchanged improved investors' risk appetites.

Still, the benchmark index pared much of its early gains, reflecting a cautious mood among investors after sharp climbs over the past two months.

The Hang Seng index ended the session up 0.4 percent, at 23,759.80, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 percent, to 9,893.80 points.

The Fed left short-term rates unchanged, but signalled it could hike rates by year-end as the labour market improved further. It also cut the number of rate increases expected in 2017 and 2018, and reduced its longer-run interest rate forecast.

Nearly all main sectors rose.

Chinese railway stocks including CRRC and China Railway Group jumped after China and Thailand agreed on Wednesday to invest a total of 179 billion baht ($5.15 billion) in the first phase of a planned high-speed railway project.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
