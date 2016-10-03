FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Galaxy Entertainment, Bank of East Asia lead rise in Hong Kong stocks
October 3, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Galaxy Entertainment, Bank of East Asia lead rise in Hong Kong stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, lifted by gaming shares such as Galaxy Entertainment Group, after the world's biggest casino hub Macau posted a better than expected rise in gambling revenue in September.

Bank of East Asia also helped the rise, with its shares rising 3.5 percent on talk that private equity firm Permira was near a deal to buy the bank's Tricor unit . It was the stock's biggest daily percentage gain since May 17.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed up 1.2 percent at 23,584.43 points, while China Enterprises Index gained 1.1 percent to 9,683.37 in a solid start to the fourth quarter.

Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded again in September, an official survey showed on Saturday, which may indicate that recent positive momentum can be sustained.

Some investors took to the sidelines, with China markets closed for the National Day holiday all week. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

