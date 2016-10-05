FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong stocks rise, outperforming regional peers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks posted modest gains in thin trading on Wednesday, outperforming regional markets, lifted by energy shares after an overnight surge in oil prices and helped by some short covering.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.4 percent at 23,788.31 points while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent to 9,811.18 points.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent.

A sub-index measuring Hong Kong property stocks ended down 0.4 percent, falling for the third consecutive day though losses were checked as concern on a weakening Chinese currency supported counters.

Shares of China Resources Land eased 0.5 percent but those of China Overseas Land ended nearly 1 percent higher.

China's Shenzhen has rolled out new steps, including higher mortgage down payments and home purchase restrictions, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, joining other Chinese cities attempting to cool soaring home prices.

Turnover has been very low this week with volumes over the past two days struggling to hit the 50 billion Hong Kong dollars ($6.45 billion) mark compared to 70 billion Hong Kong dollars last Friday, before China's week-long holiday. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
