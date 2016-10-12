FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Hong Kong shares follow Asia lower on worries over US rates, Brexit
October 12, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 10 months ago

Hong Kong shares follow Asia lower on worries over US rates, Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday as global markets enter a period of rising uncertainty, with investors bracing for the U.S. presidential election, a possible U.S. rate hike and bruising negotiations on Britain's exit from the European Union.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent to 23,407.05 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.3 percent to 9,673.20.

Hong Kong stocks followed Asian markets lower after U.S. stocks dropped over 1 percent overnight, with the dollar and Treasury yields rising on growing expectations of a U.S. rate hike in December.

The recent slump in the British pound, triggered by fears of a costly and possibly chaotic "hard Brexit", also curbed risk appetite.

Some investors also attributed the market weakness to renewed fears of yuan depreciation, which would reduce the appeal of Hong Kong-listed mainland companies, whose assets are denominated in the Chinese currency.

All main sectors fell, with raw material shares leading the decline. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
