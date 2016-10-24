FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Hong Kong stocks follow China market higher amid yuan depreciation concern
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 10 months ago

Hong Kong stocks follow China market higher amid yuan depreciation concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks firmed on Monday, led by buoyant mainland markets, but gains were capped by concerns over continued yuan weakness and the possibility of a U.S. rate hike in December.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.0 percent, to 23,604.08, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.7 percent, to 9,852.90 points.

China's yuan slipped to 6-year lows on Monday morning, but stabilised as large state-owned banks sold dollars in an apparent effort to slow the yuan's decline.

But analysts expect a possible U.S. rate hike in December would strengthen the dollar further, put more pressure on the yuan, and lure liquidity away from emerging markets.

Most sectors in Hong Kong rose, with energy and financial shares among the best performers.

Hong Kong-listed shares in Nanjing Panda Electronics plunged as much as 16.9 percent, after the company said it had scrapped a restructuring plan aimed at improving profitability. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwtich; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.