FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Hong Kong stocks snap 3-month winning streak on worries over US election, rates
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 31, 2016 / 8:26 AM / 10 months ago

Hong Kong stocks snap 3-month winning streak on worries over US election, rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's benchmark index ended little changed on Monday, but fell 1.6 percent in October, snapping a three-month rising streak and suggesting a strong rally since February is losing steam.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent to 22,934.54 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 percent to 9,559.39.

Investors' risk appetite is being curbed by expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in December, and by growing uncertainty around the U.S. presidential election.

Democrat Hillary Clinton had opened a recent lead over her unpredictable Republican rival Donald Trump in national polls, but it had been narrowing even before an email controversy surrounding Clinton resurfaced on Friday.

Traders say a Trump victory risks triggering a sell-off in global markets as he is seen as prone to trade protectionism.

Sentiment in Hong Kong was also hurt by a near 5 percent slump in index heavyweight AIA Group.

The world's third-largest life insurer by market value hit a 3-1/2-month low after China's card company UnionPay said it would tighten rules over how mainland customers use its debit and credit cards to purchase Hong Kong insurance products.

But the weakness in Hong Kong's financial shares was offset by a rebound in telecom and property stocks . (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.