FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Hong Kong shares end on 2-1/2 month low as U.S. election worry weighs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 10 months ago

Hong Kong shares end on 2-1/2 month low as U.S. election worry weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed at a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday, as worries over the tightening U.S. presidential election race outweighed optimism generated by an upbeat China service sector survey.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent to 22,683.51 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent to 9,482.01.

Hang Seng's close is the lowest since Aug. 11, though the index drew brief support from a private survey showing growth in China's services sector accelerated in October.

All main sectors fell, with energy and technology shares leading the decline.

Traders said the U.S. election represents the biggest risk to investors and suppressed risk appetite, driving money flows into perceived safe haven assets like gold.

Polls in the past week have led markets to price in more risk that Republican Donald Trump might defeat his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Charles Wang, Chairman of Shenzhen-based Appleridge Capital Management Co, said he expects the Hong Kong market to draw support from mainland investors once the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme is launched. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwtich; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.