10 months ago
Hong Kong shares touch 2-1/2-month low on U.S. election jitters
November 4, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 10 months ago

Hong Kong shares touch 2-1/2-month low on U.S. election jitters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed at a 2-1/2-month low on Friday, as worries over the upcoming U.S. presidential election continued to keep investors on edge.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent, to 22,642.62, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1 percent, to 9,491.51 points.

The indexes lost 1.4 percent for the week - their second consecutive weekly decline - reflecting a bearish spillover from global financial markets with the U.S. benchmark S&P 500's falling for eight straight sessions in its longest losing streak since the 2008 financial crisis.

Underscoring deepening investor anxiety in Hong Kong, the HSI Volatility Index, a gauge of market stress, shot up to its highest level since the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote in early July.

Most sectors in Hong Kong fell, with materials and consumer sectors leading the decline.

Risk appetites remained subdued as the U.S. election day next Tuesday nears. Investors view Democrat Hillary Clinton as a candidate who will largely maintain the status quo, while a Donald Trump presidency will probably raise uncertainties for U.S. foreign policy, international trade deals and the domestic economy. (Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
